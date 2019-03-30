Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,516 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.23, for a total value of $858,075.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,554,856.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total transaction of $94,115.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.37.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $186.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $127.79 and a one year high of $188.49.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

