Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SGEN. BidaskClub upgraded Seattle Genetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seattle Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Seattle Genetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.36.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock opened at $73.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 2.32. Seattle Genetics has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $84.37.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $174.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.03 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $549,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $1,394,040.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,444 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,373 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 107.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after acquiring an additional 153,370 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,625,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,122,000 after acquiring an additional 135,280 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 500.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 55.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

