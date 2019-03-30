Sealed Air Corp (SEE) Stake Increased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEE. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEE. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Sealed Air from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. Sealed Air Corp has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $46.74.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 104.71% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.60%.

In other news, Director Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.33 per share, with a total value of $42,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,184.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

