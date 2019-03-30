Seahawk Ventures (SHV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Shares of Seahawk Ventures Inc. (CNSX:SHV) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 2500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

About Seahawk Ventures (CNSX:SHV)

Seahawk Ventures Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company focuses on gold and base metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the German Shepherd and Mystery, Touchdown, Xtra Point, Skyfall, and Blitz properties located in the Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt region within the Abitibi sub-province, Quebec, Canada.

