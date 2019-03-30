Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Seagate Technology posted earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $5.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 105.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $2,304,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.60 per share, with a total value of $32,335,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,700,000 shares of company stock worth $166,497,500 and sold 120,832 shares worth $5,541,064. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Seagate Technology by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,028 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STX stock opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.65. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

