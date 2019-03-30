Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages predict that Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Seagate Technology posted earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $5.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 105.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $2,304,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.60 per share, with a total value of $32,335,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,700,000 shares of company stock worth $166,497,500 and sold 120,832 shares worth $5,541,064. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Seagate Technology by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,028 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STX stock opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.65. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagate Technology (STX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.