Science Applications International (SAIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 57.21% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $93.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Science Applications International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Science Applications International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Science Applications International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Science Applications International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Science Applications International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Research raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Science Applications International (SAIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/science-applications-international-saic-releases-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-28-eps.html.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.