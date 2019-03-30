Science Applications International (SAIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 57.21% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.
Shares of SAIC stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $93.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Science Applications International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Research raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.
Science Applications International Company Profile
Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.
