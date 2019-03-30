Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Apple (AAPL)

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their neutral rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report released on Wednesday morning. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a $160.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $228.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $236.00 price target (down from $253.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $189.95 on Wednesday. Apple has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $233.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.01. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The business had revenue of $84.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.07 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,317,978.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,989,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,166,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

