SafeInsure Achieves Market Cap of $6.26 Million (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and $572,310.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for about $3.10 or 0.00075692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00035379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00001902 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006353 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Blacer Coin (BLCR) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008515 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mirai (MRI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 2,020,640 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

