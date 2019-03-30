Sabre Corp (SABR) Stake Lessened by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 246,900 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,658,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,405,000 after acquiring an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 356.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 751,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 586,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,542,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $613,983,000 after acquiring an additional 950,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $21.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.82. Sabre Corp has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $923.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.19 million. Sabre had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 43.59%. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Corp will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

In other Sabre news, insider Richard A. Simonson sold 58,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $1,249,369.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 339,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,646.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 9,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $203,204.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,895.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,930 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

