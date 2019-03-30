Royal Kingdom Coin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00 (RKC)

Royal Kingdom Coin (CURRENCY:RKC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Royal Kingdom Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Royal Kingdom Coin has traded flat against the dollar. Royal Kingdom Coin has a total market cap of $3,290.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Royal Kingdom Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00411362 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024407 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.91 or 0.01583042 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00240255 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006619 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Royal Kingdom Coin launched on July 10th, 2017. Royal Kingdom Coin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,700,000 tokens. Royal Kingdom Coin’s official website is www.royalkingdomcoin.com . Royal Kingdom Coin’s official Twitter account is @RKC_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Royal Kingdom Coin is medium.com/@RoyalKingdomEnterprise

Royal Kingdom Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royal Kingdom Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royal Kingdom Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royal Kingdom Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

