Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Kering (KER) a €565.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €565.00 ($656.98) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KER. HSBC set a €540.00 ($627.91) price target on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €530.00 ($616.28) price target on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €510.00 ($593.02) price target on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €540.00 ($627.91) price target on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €450.00 ($523.26) price target on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €523.27 ($608.45).

Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and outerwear, denims, T-shirts, and formalwear for men, as well as ready-to-wear products for women.

