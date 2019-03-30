Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 2,331 Shares of Mastercard Inc (MA)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.5% of Roundview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 14,925.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,553,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 71,077,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,297,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,426,244,000 after buying an additional 609,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,297,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,426,244,000 after buying an additional 609,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,448,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,329,431,000 after buying an additional 1,846,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,136,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,259,931,000 after buying an additional 2,976,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.66.

NYSE:MA opened at $235.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $240.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $167.94 and a twelve month high of $237.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 39.19% and a return on equity of 122.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.34%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 4th that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 60,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total value of $13,917,172.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,670,492.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $4,044,273.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,374 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,234.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,355 shares of company stock worth $19,954,604 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

