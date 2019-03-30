Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Holdings Reduced by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 755,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 57,565 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $62,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 33,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,387.5% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 476 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Bernard G. Brautigan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $1,094,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,906,351. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $2,331,790.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,858.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,670 shares of company stock valued at $10,690,761 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,146,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,393. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $74.53 and a one year high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.55 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

