Rosetta Stone Inc (RST) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,661 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Rosetta Stone were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David Nierenberg sold 20,806 shares of Rosetta Stone stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $474,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas C. Gaehde sold 10,092 shares of Rosetta Stone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $237,565.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,621 shares of company stock worth $1,920,413 in the last 90 days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RST opened at $21.85 on Friday. Rosetta Stone Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $516.56 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.14.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $44.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rosetta Stone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

