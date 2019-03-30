Rolls-Royce (RR) PT Lowered to GBX 650

Rolls-Royce (LON:RR) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce in a report on Friday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,242 ($16.23) price objective (down from GBX 1,248 ($16.31)) on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,235 ($16.14) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rolls-Royce has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,014.50 ($13.26).

Get Rolls-Royce alerts:

Shares of Rolls-Royce stock opened at GBX 903.20 ($11.80) on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce has a 12-month low of GBX 747 ($9.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,104.50 ($14.43). The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Rolls-Royce’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Rolls-Royce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.09%.

In other news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 811 ($10.60) per share, for a total transaction of £1,938.29 ($2,532.72). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 909 ($11.88) per share, for a total transaction of £981.72 ($1,282.79). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 457 shares of company stock valued at $390,671.

Rolls-Royce Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, an engineering company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells power and propulsion systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Civil Aerospace segment provides aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as aftermarket services.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.