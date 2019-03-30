Robert J. Robie Sells 10,459 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) EVP Robert J. Robie sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $2,524,175.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,243.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $248.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $184.48 and a one year high of $248.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 64.58%. The business had revenue of $354.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Sunday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.18.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

