RMR Group Inc (RMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RMR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.57. RMR Group posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RMR Group will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RMR Group.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22. RMR Group had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $280.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RMR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. B. Riley upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of RMR Group stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.98. 92,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,243. RMR Group has a 1-year low of $51.80 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in RMR Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RMR Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in RMR Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in RMR Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its stake in RMR Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 54,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

