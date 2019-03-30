Rite Aid (RAD) Shares Gap Up to $0.64

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.62, but opened at $0.64. Rite Aid shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 9600656 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RAD. Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Rite Aid from $1.35 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $703.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,154,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after buying an additional 868,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth $6,491,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,429,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 101,474 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

