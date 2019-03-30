Rite Aid (RAD) Shares Gap Up to $0.64

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.62, but opened at $0.64. Rite Aid shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 9600656 shares.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RAD. Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Rite Aid from $1.35 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.96.
The company has a market capitalization of $703.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
About Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)
Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.
Featured Story: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.