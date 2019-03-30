Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) will announce sales of $128.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $130.00 million. Ribbon Communications reported sales of $121.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year sales of $624.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $633.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $660.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

NASDAQ RBBN traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 600,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $544.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,498,000 after acquiring an additional 479,112 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,467,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,647,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,911,000 after acquiring an additional 288,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,911,000 after acquiring an additional 288,331 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables to modernize communications networks, as well as provides secure real-time communications software, hardware, and cloud-native solutions.

