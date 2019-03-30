Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (ENZ)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 19,181 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Enzo Biochem worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENZ. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 186,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,715,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 565,126 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,715,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 565,126 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,975,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 249,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENZ opened at $2.73 on Friday. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 29.83% and a negative net margin of 25.55%.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

