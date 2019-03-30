Rhumbline Advisers Invests $152,000 in Goodrich Petroleum Corp (GDP)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Goodrich Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum in the second quarter worth $999,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 31.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 429,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 66.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 41,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 50,118 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Goodrich Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

Goodrich Petroleum Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

