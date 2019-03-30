Rhumbline Advisers Has $158,000 Holdings in Telaria Inc (TLRA)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,791 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,336 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Telaria were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLRA. Meritech Capital Associates III L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Telaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,838,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,574,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Telaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,980,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,457,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Telaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,322,000. 37.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telaria alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Telaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Telaria from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Telaria in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Telaria from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telaria has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.15.

TLRA opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.08 million, a P/E ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 1.99. Telaria Inc has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $6.80.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. Telaria had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Telaria Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John S. Rego sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $56,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rhumbline Advisers Has $158,000 Holdings in Telaria Inc (TLRA)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/rhumbline-advisers-has-158000-holdings-in-telaria-inc-tlra.html.

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc, a software company, operates a programmatic, self-service, seller platform to monetize and manage premium video content across various Internet-connected screens and devices in the United States. Its platform enables publishers to optimize and automate their video advertising sales; and manage their inventory across sales channels, devices, and platforms.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Telaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.