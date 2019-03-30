Rexnord (RXN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Year to date, Rexnord's shares have outperformed the industry. In the third quarter of fiscal 2019, the company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.5%. Revenues met estimates and increased 11.1% year over year on the back of acquired assets and core sales growth. In fiscal 2019, it expects to gain from solid product portfolio, strengthening demand in end markets, supply-chain optimization and footprint-repositioning programs (SCOFR) as well as inorganic activities. The Centa Power buyout is expected to boost the company's Process and Motion Control segment while proceeds of the divestment of VAG operations can be used for debt reduction. Core sales growth is predicted to be in a mid-single-digit range (the upper half). Earnings estimates for the company have improved for fiscal 2019 and 2020 in the past 60 days.”

RXN has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Rexnord to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a report on Friday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 target price on shares of Rexnord and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Rexnord in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rexnord from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.63.

Shares of RXN opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. Rexnord has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $32.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.19 million. Rexnord had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rexnord will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rexnord news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 30,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $840,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,611.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Longren acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $92,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Rexnord by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 262,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rexnord by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,984,000 after purchasing an additional 67,705 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth about $26,209,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rexnord by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,153,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Rexnord by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 234,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

