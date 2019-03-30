Reviewing Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (SMI) & Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) and Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (NYSE:SMI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.2% of Analog Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Analog Devices shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Analog Devices and Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Analog Devices 1 10 10 0 2.43 Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l 2 2 0 0 1.50

Analog Devices presently has a consensus price target of $102.65, suggesting a potential downside of 2.49%. Given Analog Devices’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Analog Devices is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Analog Devices and Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Analog Devices $6.20 billion 6.25 $1.50 billion $5.94 17.72 Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l $3.10 billion 1.52 $179.67 million N/A N/A

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l.

Dividends

Analog Devices pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l does not pay a dividend. Analog Devices pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Analog Devices has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Analog Devices and Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analog Devices 25.42% 19.99% 10.52% Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l 3.19% 1.44% 0.84%

Risk & Volatility

Analog Devices has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Analog Devices beats Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices. The company was founded by Raymond P. Stata and Matthew Lorber in 1965 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. The company offers various types of semiconductors, including logic, mixed-signal and radio frequency, power IC, microprocessor, memory related, optoelectronics, other sensors, discrete, and others. It also provides integrated solutions, such as design support services; libraries and intellectual property services; mask-making services; and wafer probing, bumping, assembling, and testing services. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks and solar cells related semiconductor products; and offers marketing related services. It operates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

