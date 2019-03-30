Reviewing Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) and Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA)

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sangamo Therapeutics and Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics -80.92% -20.75% -12.98% Momenta Pharmaceuticals -232.92% -47.74% -37.30%

62.5% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sangamo Therapeutics and Momenta Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40 Momenta Pharmaceuticals 0 3 2 0 2.40

Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 65.09%. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $23.54, indicating a potential upside of 61.99%. Given Sangamo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sangamo Therapeutics is more favorable than Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Sangamo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.83, meaning that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sangamo Therapeutics and Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics $84.45 million 11.55 -$68.33 million ($0.70) -13.63 Momenta Pharmaceuticals $75.59 million 18.94 -$176.06 million ($2.03) -7.16

Sangamo Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Momenta Pharmaceuticals. Sangamo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Momenta Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics beats Momenta Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for Hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and Shire International GmbH to develop preclinical development program in Huntington's disease, as well as license agreements with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the protein expression of plant cells and plants. The company also has a research collaboration and license agreement with Pfizer Inc; and collaboration with Kite for developing ex vivo cell therapies in oncology. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. The company's biosimilar programs comprise M923, a biosimilar of HUMIRA for the treatment of patients with rheumatoid arthritis, crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and psoriasis; and M710, a biosimilar of EYLEA for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema (DME), and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME. Its complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of LOVENOX that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic version of three-times-weekly COPAXONE. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Sandoz AG, Mylan Ireland Limited, and CSL Behring Recombinant Facility AG. The company was formerly known as Mimeon, Inc. and changed its name to Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2002. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

