Reviewing LivePerson (LPSN) & Pacific WebWorks (PWEB)

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) and Pacific WebWorks (OTCMKTS:PWEB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.5% of LivePerson shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of LivePerson shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 66.8% of Pacific WebWorks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LivePerson and Pacific WebWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivePerson -10.02% -5.56% -3.32% Pacific WebWorks N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LivePerson and Pacific WebWorks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivePerson $249.84 million 7.43 -$25.03 million ($0.23) -126.17 Pacific WebWorks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pacific WebWorks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LivePerson.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LivePerson and Pacific WebWorks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LivePerson 0 0 11 0 3.00 Pacific WebWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A

LivePerson currently has a consensus target price of $30.46, suggesting a potential upside of 4.95%.

Summary

Pacific WebWorks beats LivePerson on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc. provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge via mobile and online messaging. The company offers LiveEngage, an enterprise-class and cloud-based platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational interfaces. It also provides professional services and value-added business consulting services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small to medium-sized businesses, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. LivePerson, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Pacific WebWorks

Pacific WebWorks, Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company or companies. Previously, the company was engaged in the provision of application services; and development of business software technologies and services for business merchants and organizations. The company was formerly known as Asphalt Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific WebWorks, Inc. in January 1999. Pacific WebWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in San Diego, California.

