Revain (R) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, Revain has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a total market cap of $62.81 million and $746,975.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00003176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00405853 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024574 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.01595074 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00239495 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006554 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . The official website for Revain is revain.org

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, Kucoin, YoBit, HitBTC, C-CEX, Cryptopia, BitForex, OKEx and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

