Restoration Hardware (RH) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Robert W. Baird

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RH. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware to $200.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.94.

Shares of RH opened at $102.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Restoration Hardware has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $164.49.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.44 million. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 343.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Restoration Hardware stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

