Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lululemon Athletica inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LULU. Wells Fargo & Co set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $152.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.19.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $163.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.51. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $86.32 and a 12-month high of $171.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,137 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 847,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $115,640,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,913.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 155,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $22,502,194.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,359,584 shares of company stock worth $482,126,030 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the design, distribution, and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize athletic wear for female youth.

