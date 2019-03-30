Research Analysts Offer Predictions for DHI Group Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (DHX)

DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of DHI Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for DHI Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

Shares of DHX stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $123.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. DHI Group had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $37.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,809,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after buying an additional 221,912 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 245,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 46,958 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 781,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 190,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

