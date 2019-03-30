Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Navient Corp’s Q1 2019 Earnings (NAVI)

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Navient in a research note issued on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Navient’s FY2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.67 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $14.00 target price on Navient and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Shares of NAVI opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.31. Navient has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a current ratio of 17.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signition LP grew its position in Navient by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Signition LP now owns 11,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Navient by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Navient by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Navient by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 150,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

