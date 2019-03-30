Request Network (REQ) Market Capitalization Tops $15.89 Million

Request Network (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Request Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Liqui, CoinExchange and COSS. Over the last seven days, Request Network has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request Network has a total market cap of $15.89 million and approximately $253,015.00 worth of Request Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00406844 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024508 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.01602339 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00243390 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006346 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Request Network Token Profile

Request Network launched on August 31st, 2017. Request Network’s total supply is 999,986,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,657,215 tokens. Request Network’s official website is request.network . Request Network’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Request Network’s official message board is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request Network is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Request Network

Request Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, COSS, WazirX, Ethfinex, OKEx, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Huobi, Gate.io, Bitbns, Liqui, IDEX, Kucoin, DDEX, Binance, GOPAX and Koinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.