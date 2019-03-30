Repsol (REPYY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

Separately, Barclays lowered Repsol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Repsol stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. Repsol has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $20.46.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; commercialization of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; and the commercialization, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

