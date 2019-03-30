Report: Trump’s Federal Reserve pick rebuked over alimony

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s pick for the Federal Reserve Board was found in contempt of court for failing to pay $300,000 in alimony and additional obligations linked to a divorce, according to a report by The Guardian.

Stephen Moore was reprimanded by a quote in November 2012 for not committing Allison Moore spousal support, child care and other money owed, the Guardian reported, citing Virginia court records.

The judge ordered Moore to sell his home to fulfill the debt from 2013. But that has been halted by his own ex-wife after Moore paid her around two-thirds of the things he owed.

Moore is a former Trump campaign advisor who helped designing the 2017 tax cuts and the co-authored”Trumponomics.” He didn’t respond to your request for comment.