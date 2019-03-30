Repligen Co. (RGEN) CFO Jon Snodgres Sells 6,467 Shares

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CFO Jon Snodgres sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $378,578.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,127.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jon Snodgres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Jon Snodgres sold 2,645 shares of Repligen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $154,785.40.

On Thursday, February 28th, Jon Snodgres sold 1,875 shares of Repligen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $110,400.00.

Shares of RGEN opened at $59.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.09. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $34.61 and a 12-month high of $70.50.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.27 million. Repligen had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Repligen’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Repligen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Repligen by 471.7% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 612,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,281,000 after buying an additional 505,020 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Repligen by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Repligen by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 516,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,620,000 after buying an additional 17,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

