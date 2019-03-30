Remark (MARK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Remark Media, Inc. owns, operates and acquires innovative digital media properties across multiple verticals that deliver culturally relevant, dynamic content that attracts and engages users on a global scale. The company leverages its unique digital media assets to target the Millennial demographic, which provides it with access to fast-growing, lucrative markets. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional operations in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou and Chengdu, China. “

MARK opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Remark has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $7.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Remark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Remark by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Remark during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Remark by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 18,223 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Remark during the third quarter worth approximately $566,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers in many industries. It wns and operates digital media properties that deliver content. The provides websites and applications for mobile devices, which include travel, personal finance, social media, young adult lifestyle, and entertainment category.

