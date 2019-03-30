Regis (RGS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Regis Corporation owns, franchises and operates beauty salons. Regis’ corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts, SmartStyle, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Sassoon Salon, Cost Cutters and First Choice Haircutters. Regis maintains ownership interests in Empire Education Group in the U.S. and the MY Style concepts in Japan. “

Get Regis alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RGS. TheStreet upgraded Regis from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Regis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 28th.

NYSE RGS opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. Regis has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $797.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Regis had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $274.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regis will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGS. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regis by 589.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regis by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Regis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Regis by 309.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regis (RGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.