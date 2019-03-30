Regalcoin Trading 7% Higher This Week (REC)

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Regalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last seven days, Regalcoin has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Regalcoin has a total market capitalization of $52,358.00 and $2.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Regalcoin

Regalcoin (CRYPTO:REC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. The official website for Regalcoin is regalcoin.co . Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Regalcoin Coin Trading

Regalcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Regalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Regalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Regalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

