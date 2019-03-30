Redrow (RDW) Price Target Increased to GBX 790 by Analysts at HSBC

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its price objective raised by HSBC from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 790 ($10.32) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shore Capital raised Redrow to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Redrow presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 669.18 ($8.74).

Shares of LON:RDW opened at GBX 601 ($7.85) on Tuesday. Redrow has a 12-month low of GBX 455.80 ($5.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 651.50 ($8.51). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 6.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Redrow (LON:RDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported GBX 41.50 ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Redrow will post 6705.66353038578 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

In other Redrow news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 15,028 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.84), for a total transaction of £90,168 ($117,820.46).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

