Red Violet Inc (RDVT) Major Shareholder Acquires $26,600.00 in Stock

Red Violet Inc (NASDAQ:RDVT) major shareholder Michael Brauser bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Brauser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Michael Brauser bought 3,500 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $22,820.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Michael Brauser bought 2,800 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $19,208.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Michael Brauser bought 4,949 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $35,880.25.

On Monday, March 11th, Michael Brauser bought 10,500 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $74,025.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, Michael Brauser bought 9,500 shares of Red Violet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $68,305.00.

NASDAQ:RDVT opened at $6.72 on Friday. Red Violet Inc has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Violet in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Violet in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Red Violet in the third quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Violet in the third quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management.

