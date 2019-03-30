Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $306.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.03 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

RRGB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.70.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.81. The company had a trading volume of 225,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,670. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $382.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the third quarter valued at about $4,475,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the third quarter valued at about $793,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 32.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 14,049 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 148.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 33,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 17.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 489,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,661,000 after buying an additional 71,870 shares during the last quarter.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

