Realogy (RLGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.92

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 164614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RLGY. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Realogy to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realogy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Realogy’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Realogy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $175.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tikehau Investment Management grew its stake in Realogy by 8.4% during the third quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 378,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,802,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Realogy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,614,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,695,000 after buying an additional 96,402 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Realogy by 15.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Realogy by 396.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 56,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Realogy by 59.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 20,547 shares during the last quarter.

About Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

