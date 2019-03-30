RChain Price Tops $0.0223 (RHOC)

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 30th. One RChain token can now be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000546 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, BitMart, AirSwap and OOOBTC. RChain has a market cap of $8.34 million and approximately $135,890.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RChain has traded up 26.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00407683 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.40 or 0.01601280 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00242962 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006330 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003320 BTC.

RChain Token Profile

RChain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, IDEX, Kucoin, Bitinka, AirSwap, Bilaxy, OOOBTC and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

