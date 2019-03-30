RBB Bancorp (RBB) Given $25.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $25.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RBB Bancorp an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

RBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 55,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $381.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.28. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $33.62.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.07 million during the quarter. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 3,014.1% during the 4th quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 280,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 271,658 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 76.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 55,947 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 100,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 55,461 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,301,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the third quarter worth $931,000. 31.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

