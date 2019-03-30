Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $429,000 Position in Fortis Inc (FTS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 312.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 327.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. Fortis Inc has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.19). Fortis had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.343 per share. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.20%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

