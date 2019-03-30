Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 37,253 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,253 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Nabors Industries worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NBR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,020,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741,524 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 5,083.2% in the 4th quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,558,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,168,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 775,338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,153,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,261,000 after purchasing an additional 549,820 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 623,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 343,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $3.44 on Friday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.38). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 21.03% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $782.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NBR. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Nabors Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Societe Generale set a $4.00 price objective on Nabors Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

