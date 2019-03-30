Raymond James & Associates Sells 33,733 Shares of Pico Holdings Inc (PICO)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,733 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pico were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pico during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Pico by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Pico by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 197,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pico by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 995,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pico stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Pico Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $12.85.

PICO Holdings, Inc engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

