Raymond James & Associates Buys 5,558 Shares of First American Financial Corp (FAF)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First American Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,544,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,658,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,105,000 after purchasing an additional 714,586 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 129.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 21.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,493,000 after acquiring an additional 352,425 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $58.00 price target on shares of First American Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

In related news, EVP Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $268,162.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 504,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,019,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 7,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $360,145.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 448,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,687.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. First American Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. First American Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Corp will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.68%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

