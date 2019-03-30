Ratecoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Ratecoin has a market cap of $59,756.00 and $0.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ratecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, Ratecoin has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ratecoin alerts:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002638 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000131 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006450 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Ratecoin Profile

XRA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2015. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

Ratecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ratecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ratecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.