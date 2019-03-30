Rapid7 (RPD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

RPD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Macquarie upgraded Rapid7 from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of RPD opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $52.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 57.61% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $689,510.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $546,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,155 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,923. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth about $1,558,000. Breakline Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 69,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 61,596 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,085,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,080,000 after acquiring an additional 86,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,058,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

